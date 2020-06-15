Log In

The Vital Task of Holocaust Memory

The need is great for accurate cinematic portrayals of not only Eichmann, his capture and his trial, but of the Holocaust itself.

Ben Kingsley as Adolf Eichmann in Operation Finale, 2018.

Walter Reich
June 15 2020
Walter Reich is Yitzhak Rabin Memorial professor of international affairs, ethics, and human behavior at George Washington University and a senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center. He was the director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum from 1995 to 1998.

Time and again, Martin Kramer has challenged one widely-embraced orthodoxy or another, both ideological and historical. And, using his incisive reasoning and his finely-honed skills as an expert and diligent historian, he has upended them.

